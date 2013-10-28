Broadcast Engineering Magazine Shuts Down
NEW YORK--Broadcast Engineering magazine has announced that it is ceasing publication of its print magazine and shutting down its Website, effective Oct. 31. The magazine, which is owned by New York-based Penton made the announcement on its website last week.
The magazine cited changes within the broadcast and production industry, as well as declining ad revenues as the reasons for its demise. The magazine has covered the broadcast technology market since 1959.
