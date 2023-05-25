Brightcove Hires Teresa Tang for SVP Analytics Role
She joins the company after roles at CBS Interactive and MasterClass
Brightcove has hired Teresa Tang as senior vice president, head of Analytics, Data Science and Data Engineering. She takes on the position after roles at MasterClass and CBS Interactive.
In a press statement, the company said Tang is “an accomplished leader in the tech and media field, building and managing data-driven organizations.” She joins Brightcove from MasterClass where she was vice president of Analytics, Data Science and Data Engineering, and a key member of the Executive Leadership Team while helping lead MasterClass’ Series E and F funding rounds of $100M and $225M, respectively.
Prior to that Tang held leadership positions at CBS Interactive across Business Intelligence, Analytics and Product, where she served as an advisor to the C-suites and enabled the rapid growth of the multi-billion-dollar revenue digital and streaming sector of CBS Interactive. She helped launch CBS All Access (now Paramount+), CBSN (a 24/7 global streaming news service) and CBS Sports HQ (a 24/7 sports news network).
