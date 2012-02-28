Bright Technologies to Debut New BrightDrive Media Servers at NAB

BrightDrive Procyon Media Server

At the 2012 NAB Show, Bright Technologies will debut two next-generation BrightDrive Media Servers—Procyon and Triton—both of which are economical, compact, and eco-friendly. Both have hardware platforms and stable software foundations that support StorNext 4.2 and BrightClip 2.0 advanced recording technology. More than just file allocation, BrightClip 2.0 overcomes the problem of degradation by eliminating fragmentation, randomization and inter-leaved frames.



Bright Procyon, the next generation of Bright’s G2 Pro, is a high-availability, 3RU server that utilizes integrated connectivity, eliminating the need for extraneous components. Compared to its BrightDrive G2 predecessor, the 1RU BrightDrive Triton lowers cooling requirements and significantly reduces power costs.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Bright Technologies will be at booth SL8410.