Bright Technologies Promotes CTO



RENO, NV.: Shared media technology provider Bright Technologies has announced the promotion of Roger Beck to the position of CTO.



Beck formerly acted as worldwide manager of the company’s Technical Services Group. His new role will keep him up to date on technologies and trends in the industry while developing new products to keep Bright Technologies competitive.



Additional duties include prioritizing the company’s technology initiatives, overseeing sales activities and acting as primary contact for technical questions in the pre-sales process.



In a press release announcing the promotion, company president Ed Rodriguez called Beck a “true visionary.”



“His in-depth knowledge of the media and entertainment industry will ensure long-term customer satisfaction; and his expertise in designing and planning complex IT infrastructures will keep Bright ahead of the curve,” he said.



Beck joined the company in 2007 as a senior systems engineer, later leading the support staff for customers in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.



