Bridge Technologies to launch new VB12-RF at BroadcastAsia2012

The ruggedized, portable broadcast-IP probe is a comprehensive solution for cable and terrestrial diagnostics.

To be unveiled at BroadcastAsia 2012, the Bridge Technologies VB12-RF is the most portable comprehensive monitoring/measurement appliance available.

Designed for real-world use by engineers on the road, the VB12-RF packs every required broadcast and IP interface into a ruggedized chassis with a form factor smaller than a laptop computer. It is smaller, lighter, and tougher than any alternative, with the widest range of built-in interfaces for RF, ASI, and IP, full TR 101 290 alarming and analysis, and support for all media transportation codecs. The VB12-RF is far more practical, complete, and robust than traditional larger, heavier, and fragile PC-based alternatives.

For more information, visit www.bridgetechnologies.com.