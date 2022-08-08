Bridge Technologies To Highlight New SCTE Marker Capabilities At IBC2022

OSLO, Norway—Bridge Technologies has added SCTE 104 and SCTE 35 marker monitoring to its suite of broadcast monitoring probes, including the VB330, and will highlight the development during IBC2022 (opens in new tab), Sept. 9-12, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

With the new monitoring capability, broadcasters will be able to maintain a closer view and control over the integration of downstream ad insertion, the company said.

The placement of SCTE 104 and SCTE 35 markers is important because they enable a seamless Quality of Experience (QoE) for viewers. They also ensure operators fulfill their commercial obligations to advertisers, the company said.

With markers used across the value chain, there is a need for joined-up and holistic SCTE marker monitoring across all service types, whether at the mezzanine, OTT or broadcast level, it said.

Bridge Technologies’ suite-wide 6.1 software upgrade provides for SCTE 35 and 104 checks in the QoE/Content checking tab, making it quicker and more intuitive to access and assess. The company has added a greater range of event types being monitored as well as integration of support for newer SCTE 35 messages, including “time signal with segmentation descriptor” and hierarchical messages, it said.

Bridge Technologies also has extended the range of available alarming features to enable automatic signaling of event occurrences and failures. Alarms can be customized according to a specific organization’s requirements. SCTE 35 Cue Out events are now visualized within the thumbnail overview mosaic, along with their current state, providing at-a-glance insight into the status of advertising cues, the company said.

Media organizations can use the new monitoring capabilities to correct problems in real time or access raw data exported via XML, CSV, JSON and Eii API for long-term review and strategic decision making, it said.

“As broadcast models continue to evolve, the integration of advertising has again seen a resurging importance. Our integration of the SCTE standards needed to facilitate this represents the agility and proactive nature of our development team, along with the benefit of utilizing a harmonized strategy across our embedded, appliance or software-based solutions” said company chairman Simen Frostad.

