Bridge Technologies Introduces VB246 For Six-Input ASI Monitoring

OSLO, Norway—Bridge Technologies has released its VB246, an ASI input option card for real-time, high-density monitoring in headend, regional edge-multiplexer, modulator and transmitter sites, the company said today.

The new module expands on the capabilities of the VR242. It is designed to accommodate users who need higher ASI density by providing six ASI inputs in parallel. Monitored concurrently and with continuous ETR290 analysis, the VB246 ensures the maintenance of optimum broadcast quality and transmission, it said.

The VB246 represents a significant improvement in ASI monitoring capacity from the original VB242, enabling users to transition from round-robin, sequential monitoring of six channels to continuous monitoring of the same. This means that in a typical 1RU chassis, two VB246 units can be integrated to achieve monitoring over 13 channels in parallel (with the 13th channel constituting an ASI input from either VB120 or VB220 controllers), the company said.

The VB246 supports DVB-ASI according to EN 50083-9 Annex B, Burst mode, Spread mode and Legacy M2S, as well as accommodating both 188-byte and 204-byte packet formats. With these performance metrics tracked on a continuous basis, the VB246 delivers more in-depth, insightful and usable data on network performance, it said.

The metrics can be viewed as part of a wider system with the VBC Controller or as a standalone unit using a regular web browser or a third-party management system, Bridge Technologies said.

“The improvements within the VB246 allow broadcasters eyes on continuous data points on their broadcasts, deepening the level of insight they can achieve. But as important is increasing the level of information available is ensuring that this remains meaningful and usable to the organization – both in-the-moment and on a longer-term strategic basis,” said company chairman Simen K. Frostad.