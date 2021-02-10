Bridge Technologies, 2110 Solutions Announce Partnership

OSLO, Norway—Bridge Technologies and North American distributor 2110 Solutions have entered into a partnership that will see 2110 Solutions integrate Bridge’s VB440 into its product range.

2110 Solutions works with firms operating in IP-based production to provide technologies for deployment in a variety of production environments. Part of this includes the monitoring of media transportation, which is where Bridge’s VB440 is expected to be a factor.

The VB440 enables production teams to continuously survey all layers of media transport on an IP network and facilitates quick rectification of potential problems, helping to maximize Quality of Service. Bridge uses HTML-5-based tools to create Instrument View and Widglets API to present this information in an easy-to-understand way, the company says.

VB440 can work in both conventional production studios and outside broadcast truck and venues.

“We are constantly pushing for end-users to recognize the importance of building monitoring solutions into their setups from the beginning,” said Simen Frostad, CEO of Bridge Technologies. “2110 Solutions shares our understanding of this; they recognize how important effective monitoring solutions are when building a production environment to maximize creative possibilities and ensure consistent, high level of performance. With Bridge products sitting at the core of the comprehensive solutions offered by 2110, producers can be sure that the production environments being created for them are operating at the highest level of effectiveness and efficiency, and are deployable across a whole range of potential applications, both now and in the future.”