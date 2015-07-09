Brandon Carleton Joins KGO-TV as VP, Broadcast & Digital Technology

SAN FRANCISCO – ABC owned KGO-TV has named Brandon Carleton as its new vice president of broadcast and digital technology.

Carleton joins KGO-TV from serving as the assistant director of engineering at KABC-TV in Los Angeles, where he had been since 2004 when he was hired as engineering project manager. He had an earlier stint at KABC-TV from 1998-2003 as manager of studio engineering and operations. In between he worked for the NFL Network as director of engineering and operations. He also held position at Meridian Television Systems and B&B Systems in Valencia, Calif., and Prime Ticket in Century City, Calif.

Carleton will report to William Burton, president and general manager of KGO-TV.