Brainstorm Multimedia offers virtual EasySet 3D

At the 2011 NAB Show, Brainstorm Multimedia is featuring EasySet 3D, the latest member of its Easy family of powerful and affordable 3-D graphics solutions for virtual sets.

EasySet 3D provides a comprehensive, real-time 3D set environment in an instant from a single PC. The system offers unlimited creativity to generate 3D sets from scratch and includes an expandable library of virtual sets backgrounds, roofs, floors, walls, textures and objects as well as the ability to import objects and sets from Autodesk 3ds Max and Maya 3D.

In addition to importing external video feeds, virtually every popular image file format can be imported into EasySet 3D, making it easy to integrate external content. EasySet 3D includes a library of virtual sets that can be totally customized by modifying colors, textures, object sizes, animated elements and live video insertion.

Using an NVIDIA SDI capture board, EasySet 3D provides up to 12 video inputs and features a live switcher mode for increased productivity. The system can easily transition between cameras or apply sophisticated 2-D or 3D shader effects from one live camera to the next.

EasySet 3D provides multiple, trackless virtual cameras, which are themselves easy to animate, but can be upgraded to provide real camera tracking. The system also features its own 2-D title generator and internal chroma keyer.

The complete EasySet 3D package includes a workstation, card kit, software, 18 predesigned and fully customizable virtual sets, its own 2-D title generator, internal chroma keyer, 3D Studio Max or Maya plug-in and training as well as installation and start-up with one year of ongoing support service.

In addition to EasySet 3D, Brainstorm's NAB booth includes the latest version of Brainstorm's flagship graphics engine eStudio, which facilitates the design and real-time playout of 3D graphics as well as virtual studio capabilities plus the ability to easily create customized applications.

