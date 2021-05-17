Bosch Taps Ramesh Jayaraman as SVP, GM, Business Unit Communications

BURNSVILLE, Minn.—Bosch’s Building Technologies division has announced the appointment of Ramesh Jayaraman as its new senior vice president and general manager of Business Unit Communications, effective immediately. In the position, Jayaraman will lead Bosch Communications’ professional audio and communications brands.

Jayaraman comes to Bosch after recently serving as vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific, for Harman Professional Solutions. He also has spent time as the managing director of Asia Pacific and executive director at Ariston Thermo Group, as well as roles at Tyco Fire and Security.

Jayaraman said that he plans to bring his international perspective to Bosch with a global expansion strategy.

“It’s exciting to be joining the Communications team during this time of change and opportunity,” said Jayaraman. “It has been particularly energizing to see how Bosch has proactively adapted to the new challenges brought about by Covid—one of my first priorities is to build on this momentum, leading our business into new areas for growth in alignment with our customers’ evolving needs.”

Jayaraman will be based out of Bosch’s Business Unit headquarters in Burnsville, Minn.