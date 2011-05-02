Boris RED Version 5 Now Available

Please find “Microsoft Wants to Manage TV White Spaces” here. We apologize for the crossed links in the newsletter.



Boris FX, a leading developer of integrated effects technology for video and film, has announced that Boris RED Version 5 is now available. Boris RED is a plug-in application for transitions, professional text, and advanced composites inside Adobe, Apple, Avid, Grass Valley, Media 100, and Sony video editing software. Boris RED 5 introduces support for 64-bit applications such as Adobe Premiere Pro CS5 and After Effects CS5, adds 60+ new filters, and provides a score of new user interface and workflow enhancements.



Boris RED 5 new feature highlights:





• Support for 64-bit Video Editing Applications. Boris RED 5 adds new support for Adobe CS5 under 64-bit Windows operating systems. Free forthcoming software updates will add support for Sony Vegas Pro 10, Grass Valley EDIUS 6, and Adobe CS5 for Mac.

• 40+ Filters from Final Effects Complete. Boris RED 5 includes 40+ filters from the legendary Final Effects Complete VFX plug-in collection. Newly-added designer effects and transitions include Mr. Smoothie, Ball Action, Bubbles, and Wiggle Edges.

• High-quality Image Restoration Tools for smoothing and softening skin imperfections and removing jaggies, DV compression artifacts, and unwanted noise from image clips.

• New 3D Particle Effects. Particle Array 3D creates a grid of particles oriented in 3D space. Pin Art 3D creates a pin board look based on a layer image.

• UpRez for high-quality SD to HD conversions, facilitating the resizing of image clips while minimizing the data loss that is usually associated with resizing media in a host application. The UpRez filter includes several high-end image processing algorithms to enhance the sharpness and smoothness of the final result.

• Realistic In-Camera Effects include Lens Blur for emulating a rack defocus effect where out-of-focus highlights of an image clip take on the shape of the lens shutter.

• Stylized Effects include LED, Damaged TV, Tile Mosaic, Scan Lines, and Prism.

• Painterly Effects simulate pencil-sketched images, the wash look of a water color painting, a rotoscope toon-animation look, and charcoal drawings.



• 50+ New Transition Effects. Freshly redesigned, the Boris RED keyframe library features over 50 new transition presets ranging from popular swish pan and rack defocus effects to glow dissolves, tilt-shifts, and light wipes.

• User Interface and Workflow Enhancements include ergonomic, drag-and-drop panels and a curve editor for smooth parameter animation. In addition, many of the included Boris Continuum Complete and Final Effects Complete filters include a new Compare Mode feature that lets users compare the filtered result with the unfiltered source via either a side-by-side view or a live split-screen view.



Boris RED 5 is available immediately through the Boris FX worldwide reseller channel and direct from the Boris FX web site for an MSRP of $995 USD. Owners of previous versions of Boris RED may upgrade for an MSRP of $295 USD. A free 14-day trial version is available from borisfx.com.