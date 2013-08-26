Bob Kovacs Named Editor of Government Video

NEW YORK —NewBay Media has tapped Bob Kovacs as the new editor of Government Video.



He is a former editor of Pro Video Review and technology editor of TV Technology.



“Government Video’s mission is to provide comprehensive coverage to support the work and careers of government video professionals,” said Paul McLane, editorial director in the company’s Broadcast/Video Group. “We’re excited to have Bob Kovacs bring his technical and journalistic skills — not to mention his enthusiasm for creating great video — back to NewBay Media.”



Kovacs has had more than 400 articles published in various magazines and newspapers, including TV technology and Government Video. He has also produced more than 400 videos posted on YouTube, all of which he shot and edited. His videos range from simple stage performances to “how-to” videos to short documentaries of local events. Kovacs’ personal YouTube “channel” has more than 5 million views.



“I am delighted to be back in the fold, and to share my passion for the video industry and video production with the Government Video audience,” said Kovacs.



Kovacs can be reached at (703) 852-4640 or bkovacs@nbmedia.com.



Government Video is focused on video professionals in public service and the use of video technologies in the public sector. Its readership includes professionals working at the local, state and federal levels, as well members of the military, first responders and the judicial system.



