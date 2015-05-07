Bluebell Opticom and Suitcase TV Partner on Video-Over-IP
BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND – After recently teaming up on a project replacing traditional HD-SDI links with IP Technology, Bluebell Opticom and Suitcase TV have announced a new collaboration that will focus on extending the companies’ product lines, specifically in the area of video-over-IP.
iphrame Vision
Bluebell is a fiber-optics designer for broadcast, telecommunications and satellite industries based in Berkshire, England. Suitcase TV, headquartered in Suffolk, England, is a software solutions manufacturer for the broadcasting industry.
Their collaboration has already yielded one new product, the iphrame Vision, which combines Bluebell’s stand-alone portable interfacing with Suitcase TV’s IP-based vision mixing solutions.
Bluebell and Suitcase TV are expected to formally release the iphrame Vision and other joint products at IBC 2015.
