Blonder Tongue to Show New Digital and Encoder Products



Blonder Tongue will be arriving at the NAB Show with the latest in digital encoder, decoder and converter products. These include the HDE-2H-QAM 2:1 MPEG-2 encoder and multiplexer that accepts and auto-detects two inputs in HDMI and YPbPr formats, and delivers two streams in one QAM output.



The company will also be showing its SD/AV10E-QAM 10:1 encoder and multiplexer that accommodates up to 10 inputs. Booth visitors should also look for the MDDM-860 demodulator that accepts 8-VSB or QAM inputs and delivers a composite NTSC output.



Also debuting at the show is Blonder Tongue's AQC modular digital QAM upconverter with a fully agile output frequency range and which can provide data via cable and video on demand.



Blonder Tongue will be at booth SU2702.



