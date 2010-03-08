Blastwave FX releases update for SDS sound effects libraries

Blastwave FX has released new sound effects to update its SDS libraries Sonopedia, The BlastDrive, wavFX and Titlewave. The effects are made for post, broadcast, film, television, video games, animation, radio and new media.

Blastwave FX includes its Sound Design Solutions (SDS) libraries on Glyph GT 050Q drives that feature high-definition sound effects, the Blastwave FX Search Engine and free updates for life.

All SDS libraries offer royalty-free sound effects and production elements. The customer buys the library once and uses it for a lifetime. The sound is recorded at 24/96. Search software allows search, audition and drag and drop into applications such as Pro Tools, Avid and Final Cut Pro.

New sounds can be downloaded. File formats include broadcast .wav files (24/96, 24/48, 16/44.1) and MP3, all with embedded metadata. The Glyph drives includes a three-year warranty, with overnight replacement the first year.