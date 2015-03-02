'Blair Witch' Director Dan Myrick to Speak at NAB Show 2015

LAS VEGAS – Dan Myrick, director, writer and editor of “The Blair Witch Project,” will give the keynote address for Post│Production World at 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Myrick, who is currently in post-production on his next feature film “Under the Bed,” will discuss how film editors can blend traditional filmmaking with modern aesthetics and state-of-the-art post-production techniques.

“The Blair Witch Project,” which Myrick co-directed and co-wrote with Eduardo Sanchez, was one of the highest grossing films of all-time upon its release. Myrick also helped create one of the first online, episodic series in 2007, “The Strand.” Other credits include “Solstice,” “Rest Stop” and “The Objective.” He also is the CEO of Gearhead Pictures in Pasadena, California.

“Under the Bed” stars Hannah New and Beverly D’Angelo and is being produced in conjunction with Radar Pictures and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions for a summer/fall 2015 release.

For more information, visit www.nabshow.com