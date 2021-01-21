Blackmagic Supplies Tech for Laurel Canyon Live Virtual Production

FREMONT, Calif.—Laurel Canyon Live is building a live streaming venue and equipping it with Blackmagic Design gear, including Ultimatte 12 compositing processors, ATEM Constellation 8K live production switcher and URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 digital cameras, among others, per a Blackmagic press release.

Laurel Canyon Live aims to create a space for artists, content creators, media and entertainment companies to stream performances and events against dynamic virtual backgrounds in real time.

To do so, Laurel Canyon Live has installed a green screen behind the space’s main stage with two Ultimatte 12 compositing processors and Ultimatte Smart Remote 4. Used in conjunction with Unreal Engine, Ultimatte provides navigation menus and keying control to refine and adjust composites in real time during live performances.

The main stage will feature six URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 cameras connected to the machine room through Blackmagic Camera Fiber Converters and Blackmagic Studio Fiber Converters. Eight Micro Studio Camera 4Ks are also located throughout the space and on the ceiling for additional angles. Some of these will be controlled by an ATEM Camera Control Panel. Everything will be live switched via an ATEM Constellation 8K and ATEM 4 M/E Advanced Panel.

Additional Blackmagic products that will be used by Laurel Canyon Live include DaVinci Resolve Studio for color grading and editing; Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI 8K HDR advanced monitoring systems to convert feeds that come in as SDI to HDMI; and DeckLink 8K Pro capture and playback cards.

John Ross, president of Laurel Canyon Live, says that this set up, along with his Ross424 post-production studio, can live stream performances while simultaneously handling post-production and mixing needs.