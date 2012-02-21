Blackmagic HyperDeck Upgrade Includes Timecode and DNxHD



FREMONT, CALIF.: Blackmagic Design announced the release of HyperDeck 2.5 public beta, a new software update that adds embedded timecode support, DNxHD recording to QuickTime and SDI camera record triggering to its HyperDeck SSD recorders.



HyperDeck 2.5 software includes timecode support for both HyperDeck Shuttle and HyperDeck Studio. Timecode information embedded within the ancillary data space of HD-SDI video signals can now be written to HyperDeck’s uncompressed or Avid DNxHD compressed video files. Customers can preserve the timecode from their incoming video stream based on the standard RP-188 HD protocol and playback recorded files with this original timecode information.



HyperDeck Shuttle and HyperDeck Studio models feature Avid-certified DNxHD record and playback. HyperDeck 2.5 software adds the option to record and playback DNxHD QuickTime as well as DNxHD MXF format files. Recording to HyperDeck Shuttle can now be automatically triggered by cameras and other HD-SDI video equipment. Many professional cameras embed start/stop flags within their SDI video output and HyperDeck Shuttle now recognizes these commands to start and stop recording in sync with the camera. The update also accommodates cameras without start/stop flags with the use of a rolling timecode record trigger feature, enabling any camera or device that outputs RP-188 to be used to start and stop HyperDeck Shuttle recording. HyperDeck 2.5 public beta for Mac OS X and Windows is available for download now and is free for Blackmagic Design customers.



