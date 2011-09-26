Blackmagic Design unveils HDMI and analog mini converters

Blackmagic Design now offers six new Mini Converters — a Mini Converter SDI to HDMI, Mini Converter HDMI to SDI, Mini Converter SDI to Analog and Mini Converter Analog to SDI models.

Heavy-duty models of these four Mini Converters feature ultra-tough machined aluminum design. All models are currently shipping.

Blackmagic Design’s Mini Converters include features such as 3Gb/s SDI throughput, redundant SDI inputs, balanced analog and AES/EBU switchable audio on standard ¼-inch jack audio connections, and an international power supply, which includes adapter plates for all international power sockets.

Each includes audio on standard ¼-inch jack connectors, and the audio can be switched between balanced analog or AES/EBU audio. These jack connectors make it easy to use off-the-shelf cables and a wide range of audio products. This allows customers to choose between audio on the HDMI connection, as well as independent audio as AES/EBU and balanced analog.

For customers who need an alternative battery powered conversion option for field use, the HyperDeck Shuttle also operates as an HDMI to SDI and SDI to HDMI converter. If customers are not using the SSD uncompressed recording, the HDMI or SDI input can be connected and then video is output as both HDMI and SDI video. This means HyperDeck Shuttle can be used as two converters in one, all battery-operated, with recording of high-quality uncompressed video on SSDs.