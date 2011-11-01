Blackmagic Design releases update for DaVinci Resolve

Blackmagic Design has unveiled DaVinci Resolve 8.1, a new software update that is available to all DaVinci Resolve customers free of charge. It can be downloaded from the Blackmagic Design website.

The new Resolve 8.1 software update includes support for Apple Final Cut Pro X XML round trip, new layer node composite effects, ACES colorspace support, compatibility with Avid AAF for round trip with Avid Media Composer, Final Cut Pro 7 clip size and position support, new copy commands for grades, upgraded EDL features, support for UltraStudio 3D for Thunderbolt and compatibility with the 2011 MacBook Pro 15in computer.

With this new update, DaVinci Resolve can now import and export Final Cut Pro X timelines using the new Final Cut Pro rich XML file format.