Blackmagic Design Releases Latest Update To DaVinci Resolve

FREEMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has released DaVinci Resolve 18.1 with new support for editing vertical resolutions and the ability to lock timelines automatically within bins for multi-user collaborations.

The release, available today as a download, also adds DaVinci Neural Engine-enabled AI dialog leveler and AI voice isolation tools to the cut, edit and Fairlight pages. Vector keyframing for Fairlight automation curve editing is also a part of the release, the company said.

Newly added Fairlight grid support enables users to position clips on a grid based on timecode or musical tempo. The release makes it easier to import projects to be edited from ATEM Mini ISO projects by attaching audio to video clips, it said.

With added support for vertical resolutions used for social media, such as 1080 x 1920, users can choose square and vertical resolutions directly in project settings, thereby making it fast to set up a timeline to produce videos, the company said.

Collaborating with other editors at the same time is also easier with the new timeline locking operation, which automatically prevents two users from selecting the same timeline by locking it to the first user without the need to lock the whole timeline bin. Multiple editors can now work on different timelines in the same bin at the same time, it said.

The new AI-based voice isolation track FX functionality enables users to remove loud, undesirable sounds from voice recordings. The addition of DaVinci Neural Engine-enable voice isolation makes it possible to isolate the dialog from background sounds in recordings, eliminating everything sounds ranging from moderate noises to loud explosions and aircraft sounds, it said.

The built-in dialog leveler track FX in the inspector processes and smooths dialog recordings without the need for tedious level adjustments on clip gain or automation curves. Controls include real-time scrolling waveform display, focus presets and three processing options that allow users to achieve natural sounding results. With the new vector keyframing of Fairlight audio automation curves, users now have the ability to enter, edit, trim and nudge keyframes graphically with standard tools, the company said.

For Fusion users, the update makes it possible to speed up workflows with added support for magic mask in the Fusion page. The magic mask palette uses the DaVinci Neural Engine to detect animals, vehicles, people and objects, tracking their movement in a shot. Now users can produce these clean traveling mattes directly in the Fusion page to add effects to characters or stylize the background, it said.

“This is a major update with new added support for social media vertical resolutions. Now, customers can work quickly and easily to create video posts for sites such as TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook shorts, Instagram TV and more,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Plus, there are some other exciting performance improvements as well, such the new DaVinci Neural Engine AI-enabled voice isolation tools, and new features for Fusion, such as support for magic mask.”