Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio now supports Avid DNxHD files

The latest version of Blackmagic Design’s HyperDeck software (v. 2.0) adds compressed 10-bit recording and playback of files stored in the Avid DNxHD format.

The company said that adding native support for this compressed video format into the 1RU HyperDeck Studio unit enables longer recording times, lower media storage costs, and full file format compatibility with Avid Media Composer systems. All media is recorded in MXF format, so it’s immediately available in Media Composer without the need for time-consuming file copying or import processing.

HyperDeck Studio continues to support for uncompressed 10-bit video, for the ultimate in high quality recording and playback. With this new software update, customers can change between compressed and uncompressed formats, depending on their needs of the project at hand.

HyperDeck Studio records direct to Solid State Disks, (SSDs) which offer fast read and write speeds, so they have the high bandwidth required for full SD or HD recording and playback. This means the cost per minute of recording is now much less and getting cheaper every day, the company said.

The HyperDeck Studio allows recording and playback from SDI and HDMI sources, and includes support for RS-422 deck control. The unit’s dual SSD slots allow a new blank disk to be inserted while recording, and when the current recording disk is full, HyperDeck Studio will seamlessly continue to record across onto the new blank disk. Disks can be swapped constantly for continuous recording.

HyperDeck Software Update 2.0 will be available at the end of November free of charge for all HyperDeck Studio customers.