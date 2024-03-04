Black Box To Highlight Emerald DESKVUE Upgrade At NAB Show

PLANO, Texas—Black Box will unveil and demo an enhanced Emerald DESKVUE IP keyboard, mouse, video (KVM) receiver with the Emerald AV WALL feature set at the NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

Emerald DESKVUE allows users to access as many as 16 sources and arrange them on up to four 4K screens (one of which can support 5K). When they add the Emerald AV WALL, they can move sources from Emerald DESKVUE to a 2x2 video wall to enhance collaboration with a local team, the company said.

Black Box will also introduce its Emerald GE Gateway, a solution that connects seamlessly to the Emerald IP-based KVM network, giving all Emerald users enhanced simultaneous connectivity with VM sharing as well as physical machine access, saving the cost of additional PCoIP clients. Intuitive dashboards created with the company’s Boxilla KVM management system enables IT administrators to manage and monitor Emerald GE via a centralized system.

Black Box will highlight its Boxilla enterprise-level KVM manager that gives users easy control and monitoring of an unlimited number of Emerald devices and software solutions. Its intuitive, visually appealing dashboard makes it easy to monitor system performance, configure proactive security alerts, check on real-time status and identify active devices, connections and users as well as bandwidth usage.

"Our expanding Emerald Ecosystem is bringing unprecedented flexibility to control room environments, offering robust performance and security features along with customization options that allow for greater efficiency, more seamless collaboration, and improved operational responsiveness,” said John Hickey, senior director of R&D and KVM systems at the company.

See Black Box at NAB Show booth W4527.