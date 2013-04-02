Bittree Launches New Online Product Builders

GLENDALE, CALIF. — Patch system specialist Bittree unveiled a new set of product builders on its website that simplify the product specification process. With just a few mouse clicks, customers can create patching systems that are tailored to their project requirements.



Users can access the product builders directly from the Bittree home page by selecting products from video and audio patchbays. By clicking “Shop Now” in one of the product areas, users are taken to a page with all of the products in that series. Next, users can choose from a list of popular patchbays in the series, or they can select the “Build Your Patchbay” option, which allows them to select the options they need, including panel height, number of patch ports, and normaling method, as well as a range of other specifications. From there, the system builds the product based on the input specifications and also suggests accessories, such as patch cords, tools, and adapters that are suitable for that exact patchbay configuration.



Within its booth at the 2013 NAB Show, Bittree will feature a product builder kiosk that will enable users to test the new system directly from the show floor. Bittree’s knowledgeable sales consultants will be available to assist attendees with the new website’s various features.