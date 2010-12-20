Bittree develops new patching solutions

Bittree’s high-bandwidth Micro-Video Patchbay, the latest entry into its video patching product series, offers a high input/output density, with a 2x48 format in either a 1- or 1.5RU size. The compact Micro-Video Patchbay is ideal for use in mobile production, outside broadcast (OB) vans, and any other video production application where space and weight are at a premium.

Bittree's high-bandwidth video patchbays support 3Gb/s and 3-D productions, HD/SDI, SD/SDI, AES, and high-resolution computer graphics. With a new rear-lacing bar and industry-standard DIN 1.0/2.3 rear terminations, the Micro-Video Patchbay makes it easy for AV integrators to install, organize and remove wiring. The product's unique design includes a recessed front panel to prevent cord protrusion, further conserving space and ensuring reliable connections.