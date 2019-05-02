Bitmax, MTonomy Partner on Blockchain-Based VOD

LOS ANGELES—Digital media management and licensing company Bitmax has announced a new partnership to license and provide new release content to MTonomy, a blockchain-based digital media rights and content management company. MTonomy customers rent and buy content through ether, a cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, and through this deal will now have access to Bitmax TV series, movies, documentaries and digital shorts.

Jim Riley, chief revenue officer at Bitmax, says that by making its content available via cryptocurrency on the MTonomy online platform, Bitmax’s content has now been made available to millions of new viewers and provides the filmmakers new and innovative revenue streams.

Another facet of this new partnership is Bitmax assisting MTonomy to onboard, manage and audit digital media content.

Viewers can access MTonomy’s entire range of VOD content using cryptocurrency wallets such as Metamask, Coinbase Wallet and Cipher.