Bitcentral Pairs CORE:news with NetApp Software

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. – Bitcentral, the Calif.-based developer of broadcast technologies, has announced its CORE:news is now being integrated with NetApp software and technologies.

CORE:news allows newsrooms to put newscasts on the air and manage the entire process from ingest to playout. With the integration, the NetApp technology becomes the centralized storage component at the center of the production workflow. Users can access NetApp FAS8000 through the Bitcentral unified production platform and have enough bandwidth to work simultaneously on different tasks.

Also, NetApp’s Data ONTAP, the operating system running inside FAS, now provides non-disruptive operation. As a result, the news infrastructure continues to run even during major upgrades and data migrations.