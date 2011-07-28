BitCentral Opens Outpost in the Northwest



NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.: Bitcentral is expanding its U.S. footprint by opening a satellite office in Hailey, Idaho, to handle growing customer care needs.



Bitcentral’s vice president of client services, Lee Roquet, will be based there, along with the new director of IT, Heath Schexnider and a small but growing team of customer service professionals.



“In today’s competitive environment, and due to our aggressive growth plans, we are investing in upgrading our service delivery resources and quality capabilities,” said Gary Coats, Bitcentral’s chief operating officer. Coats will also spend time each month at the Hailey office.



Bitcentral said it has experienced exponential growth in sales of its core products during the last 18 months, including purchases of the Precis workflow solution and the Oasis media archiving and management system.



