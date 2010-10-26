Bitcentral Brings in Former ABC Exec

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.: News software specialist Bitcentral today announced Rick Young as its new director of business development. He will be based in Atlanta.



Young will work with Bitcentral’s key customers to develop the company’s products to meet their needs as well as cultivate new business opportunities. He will report to Gary Coats, Bitcentral’s Newport Beach-based chief operating officer.



Young joins Bitcentral from Atlanta-based Clearleap, developer of an IP-based media content management and distribution platform used by television networks and pay TV providers. Prior to Clearleap, Young was at Pathfire, where he led that company’s News and Information, Syndication and Stations Solutions business units. While there, he managed the business relationships with Pathfire’s largest broadcast customers.



While at the ABC Television Network, he directed digital content and operations initiatives at ABC News. Earlier, Young was a member of the initial team responsible for the Associated Press’ development of their newsroom computer system product line.



Young holds a BA in broadcasting & cable TV from PennsylvaniaState University.