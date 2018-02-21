Billy Graham, Evangelist Broadcaster, Dead at 99

WASHINGTON—Evangelist preacher Billy Graham passed away at the age of 99 on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Graham, in addition to preaching to live audiences across the world, was also a presence in broadcast, using radio, television and eventually webcasts to help spread his message. According to the National Religious Broadcasters organization, Graham reached hundreds of millions of people through his broadcasts.

“He [Graham] was a trailblazer in the use of radio, television film and other communications platforms to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Dr. Jerry A. Johnson, NRB president and CEO. “Billy Graham was and will remain a shining example for us all.”

Graham was inducted into NRB’s Hall of Fame in 1981. He was also recognized by the organization with a Milestone Award in 2001 and the Chairman’s Award in 1989. The organization has also recognized the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association with NRB awards over the years. The NRB also named an award after Graham; the Billy Graham Award for Excellence in Christian Communications recognizes the effective and creative use of multiple electronic media technologies in fulfillment of the organization’s mission, according to NRB.

Graham passed away at his home in Montreat, N.C.