Big 12 Conference, Raycom Sports Launch League’s First FAST Channel

CHARLOTTE & DALLAS—The Big 12 Conference and Gray Media’s Raycom Sports have launched Big 12 Studios, a new programming and content venture designed to expand and enhance the league’s storytelling efforts. The service is the league’s first FAST channel.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to build new platforms with the Big 12 Conference” said Hunter Nickell, CEO of Raycom Sports. “It’s an exciting new chapter for Raycom Sports to bring Big 12 schools, athletes, and stories to their fans wherever they want it.”

Big 12 Studios will create and deliver original programming and content to fans as a FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channel across multiple major platforms, including planned launches on leading platforms early this fall and on major VOD platforms such as YouTube.

Select programming from Big 12 Studios will also air across local TV stations throughout multiple Big 12 Conference markets, which include Gray Media’s Arizona’s Family Sports Network in Phoenix and Tucson, KSMO in Kansas City, and KMYL in Lubbock, Texas.

Big 12 Studios will feature a variety of programming, such as in-game footage, highlights from recent contests, replays of historic Big 12 Conference showdowns, and in-depth expert analysis. Original content will include profiles of current and former Big 12 Conference student-athletes, highlighting their stories on and off the field.

Big 12 Studios will also feature a weekly show, Inside the 12, which will be distributed on air in addition to the FAST channel and VOD platforms such as YouTube. Hosted by Pete Sousa and Madison Hock, this weekly preview show kicks off this fall, focusing on showcasing the upcoming weekend’s full slate of Big 12 football games. Following football season, Inside the 12 will evolve to spotlight and preview additional Big 12 sports.

“We are thrilled to partner with Raycom Sports to launch the league’s first-ever 24/7 channel,” said Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark. “Storytelling is at the forefront of everything we do and is a key part of our narrative and brand building efforts. Through Big 12 Studios, we have the capability to showcase our brand and deliver original programming to fans across the country.”

The partnership brings Raycom Sports’ 45+ year history in producing and syndicating college sports programming for television, digital and social media platforms together with the Big 12’s powerful brands and championship history. Raycom Sports’ and the Big 12 Conference’s relationship spans back to the 1980s, when Raycom produced games for the Conference during its days as the Big Eight.