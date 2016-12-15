Biamp Adds Stout and Bowman to Sales and Support Teams

BEAVERTON, ORE.—Biamp is continuing to build up its staff after announcing its succession plan for its CEO/president with the addition of two new employees to the global sales and technical support teams. Justin Stout has been brought on to serve as the Midwest regional manager while Brent Bowman will take over as an application engineer.

Justin Stout

Stout comes to Biamp after serving as the director of market development for Cambridge Sound Management. He has ten years of experience in AV design and consultation and is a member of InfoComm International, the Accoustical Society of America, and ASTM International.

Brent Bowman

Bowman brings more than 20 years of experience to his new position, including his most recent position as senior engineer for Baker Audio Visual. He also was a project manager for Sensory Technologies/Markey’s Video Images.

Both Stout and Bowman will be based in North America.