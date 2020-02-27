BFA Recognizes Pai With Lowry Mays Award

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced that FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will be presented with the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award.

The award, given out annually, recognizes an individual in broadcasting whose work “exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy and entrepreneurship,” per BFA.

Pai was appointed to the position of chairman for the FCC by President Donald Trump in January 2017, after having served as an FCC commissioner since May 2012 following an appointment from then-President Barack Obama. In his time at the FCC, Pai has focused on issues that include ATSC 3.0, media ownership regulation and modernization, First Amendment freedoms and public safety.

Pai joins past Lowry May recipients that includes Bill Clark, Eddie Fritts, Cathy Hughes, Mel Karmazin, Jeff Smulyan and Dick Wiley.

BFA will present that award to Pai on April 22 at 7 a.m. during the Broadcasters Foundation Annual Breakfast at the 2020 NAB Show. The breakfast will take place at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas.