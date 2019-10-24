BFA Awards Tegna’s Dave Lougee With 2020 Golden Mike

NEW YORK—The recipient of the 2020 Golden Mike Award will be Tegna President and CEO Dave Lougee, the Broadcasters Foundation of America have announced. In the press release for the announcement, BFA Chairman Dan Mason called Lougee “an exemplary broadcaster, who leads his team in serving their local markets with journalistic integrity.”

Dave Lougee

The award will be presented to Lougee at BFA’s annual black-tie gala on March 4, 2020, which also serves as a fundraiser to support BFA’s mission to provide aid to broadcasters in acute need. The gala will be held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

“When devastation strikes one of our colleagues, it’s good to know the Foundation is there to help,” said Lougee. “I’m so very proud of the generosity of the many broadcasters who support and donate to the Broadcasters Foundation, and I’m honored to receive thri Golden Mike Award.”

In addition to his role as president and CEO, Lougee also serves on the board of directors for Tegna. He also serves on the board of directors for Broadcast Music Inc. and BFA, and is the immediate past chairman of the NBC Affiliates Board and past chairman of the NAB and Television Bureau of Advertising board of directors.

Past winners of the Golden Mike Award have included Perry Sook, Emily Barr, David Barrett, Michael Bloomberg, Bob Pittman, Gordon Smith and Jeff Smulyan.