Bexel Partners for HD Instant Replay



Broadcast services and solutions provider Bexel recently teamed up with sports content and media company XOS Digital Inc. to make HD instant replay available.



The deal, with a combined experience of 40 years, will provide playback service upgrades to college football organizations in the form of consultation services and infrastructure hardware and software.



Bexel and XOS Digital have already worked with Conference USA, the Southeastern Conference and the Big XII conference, enabling each university within to utilize HD replay. After both companies assess each particular school’s needs, Bexel goes on-site to install the system.



The upgrades have consisted of Advanced Fiber Solutions MC2 Media Converters, Armored Singlemode fiber optics and custom panels. System installation reportedly averages at a day and a half.



Bexel is part of the Vitec Group’s Services Division.



