Bexel commits to Evertz signal routing technology for flyaway kits

Bexel, based in Burbank, CA, has purchased more than $2 million in digital broadcast products from Evertz Microsystems to support its live production services division and the configuration of turnkey (“flypacks”) systems for on-site use. The new equipment is making its debut during the 2011 US Open Tennis tournament.

The significant order includes the Evertz EQX 256x256 and EMR 160x288 routing switchers. Both systems include 288x288 AES audio plus analog and MADI audio capabilities with over 100 remote panels.

As part of the investment, Bexel also acquired Evertz VIP multiviewers, test signal generators, audio and video DAs and a variety of processing and conversion equipment. These routers can be easily expanded for future productions as needed.

Following the US Open Tennis tournament, Bexel plans to use the equipment at the Pan American Games and the PGA Grand Slam of Golf tour in Bermuda. In 2012, Bexel plans to add more routing capacity to its inventory as part of an expansion of its flypack systems in preparation for the Summer Olympics in London.