Bexel Closes $2M Deal for Canon Broadcast Lenses

BURBANK, CALIF.—The ink is dry on a recent purchase by Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions of Canon equipment and lenses. The broadcast services provider announced the reported $2 million acquisition as it heads into summer expecting to take part in productions that include the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, and other entertainment events.

Digisuper 95

Bexel’s new gear includes Canon’s Digisuper 60, Digisuper 80 and the Digisuper 95 lenses, with the latter combining a wide focal length (8.6mm) with a 95x zoom range. The company also acquired the HJ18x28 high-definition EFP lens from Canon, which have the capability to extend 500mm focal length and are designed to work with the latest HDTV cameras. In addition, Bexel acquired a number of HJ24ex7.5B portable telephoto lenses with 24x zoom and HJ14ex4.3B lenses that offers a 96.3-degree angle of view.

The RNC and DNC will take place in July. The 2016 Summer Olympics will take place from Aug. 5-21.