BET+ Essential Launches on The Roku Channel

BET+ Essential will include access to the entire BET+ content library, including all three seasons of ‘The Ms. Pat Show.’

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has launched the BET+ Essential ad-supported subscription streaming services on The Roku Channel.

The launch means that Roku users can subscribe to the service via the in-house platform.

BET+ Essential provides Roku viewers access to the entire BET+ content library with minimal ads at $5.99 per month, compared with the existing, ad-free premium subscription option priced at $10.99 monthly. Both options are available on The Roku Channel.

Premium subscriptions on The Roku Channel are available for more than 55 streaming services in the U.S.

BET and Roku said the benefits of signing up for the BET+ Essential Plan on The Roku Channel include:

The same content library as the BET+ premium tier at a lower monthly cost

More than 2,000 hours of programming, including exclusive original content from creators like Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Union, Lee Daniels, Mary J. Blige, Kevin Hart, Kenya Barris and more

Access to all seasons of three-time Emmy Award-nominated “The Ms. Pat Show,” “Martin: The Reunion,” “Diarra from Detroit” and all seasons of “College Hill: Celebrity Edition”

BET specials (BET Awards) and exclusive originals from Carl Weber including “The Family Business” and “The Black Hamptons”

The BET+ Essential plan includes limited video ads that play before and during programming, while the Premium plan offers an uninterrupted viewing experience.