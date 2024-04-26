Bell Media Launches New Portfolio of FAST Channels

TORONTO—Bell Media has launched 10 English and French-language FAST channels featuring entertainment, factual, news, and sports programming. The new free streaming services are currently available on LG Channels in Canada, and are expected to roll out on Samsung TV Plus later this quarter.

Additional Bell Media FAST channels and platform partners will be announced in the coming weeks, the company said.

"With the debut of our FAST channels, Bell Media is once again growing and deepening relationships with our audience by taking compelling stories to Canadian consumers wherever they are," said Sean Cohan, president, Bell Media. "We're thrilled to partner with FAST platforms to offer new opportunities to advertising partners to engage their target audiences, drive outcomes, and measure campaign success."

Bell Media described the FAST channels as follows:

CTV @Home: A variety of CTV's best lifestyle programming that spans from feel-good to feed-good! Enjoy classic episodes of The Marilyn Denis Show, Mary's Kitchen Crush, Country House Hunters Canada, and more.

Corner Gas Channel: Return to Dog River, Saskatchewan with all episodes from one of Canada's highest-rated comedy series of all-time, as well as its spin-off, Corner Gas Animated.

CTV Gridlock: A traffic jam worth being stuck in! Enjoy classic episodes of Highway Thru Hell and the entire series of Heavy Rescue: 401.

CTV Laughs: Laugh out loud with this collection of funny, featuring side-splitting sitcoms, roast battles and stand-up.

The Mightiest by CTV: Mega machines take on mighty missions with the most innovative stories from Mighty Trains, Mighty Cruise Ships, Mighty Ships, Mighty Planes, and The Mightiest.

CTV News: Features the best from Canada's most-watched news organization including CTV National and CTV Local News, Power Play, Question Period and W5.

TSN The Ocho: Home to the best of seldom-seen sports, TSN The Ocho features unusual and entertaining sports and competitions including kickball, table tennis, ultimate frisbee, slippery stairs, cornhole, and more

Noovo télé-réalités: Broadcasts the most popular reality shows from Québec and abroad, such as Cauchemar sur L'autoroute and Panique 401.

Noovo cinéma: Offers a wide selection of films in French, from romantic comedies to thrillers.

Noovo comédies: Presents hilarious comedy shows, such as Ça C'est Drôle, and many other Quebec titles.