Belden to Brand Telecast with Miranda

MONTREAL– Belden has announced that its Telecast Fiber Systems product line will be branded with its Miranda Technologies brand starting Jan. 1, 2013.



Belden acquired Telecast, a provider of fiber-optic camera to control connectivity and remote control capabilities technology in 2009, and Miranda Technologies, a provider of production, playout and delivery systems to the broadcast industry, earlier this year. At IBC, the company announced its future brand integration strategy, announcing that Telecast would become a featured product brand under the Miranda umbrella. The company said the combined product line would provide an all encompassing production and distribution solution for the broadcast and production communities.



“Our rapid integration of Telecast products goes far beyond a simple branding change,” said Marco Lopez, president of Miranda. “Just a few months after our acquisition by Belden, we’re providing our customers with seamless access to Telecast solutions, transitioning not only product development but also sales, customer service and technical support. We’ll leverage our combined resources to continue improving services for our customers.”



Customers can continue to contact existing sales and marketing contacts and access information about Telecast atwww.telecast-fiber.com. All product information will be available at www.miranda.com after Jan. 1, 2013.