Beijing Television Taps Miranda for Production

MONTREAL– Beijing Television has chosen Miranda Technologies, a provider of integrated solutions for production, playout and delivery systems, to supply three NVISION 8144 routers, as well as Kaleido-Modular multiviewers and Densité modular products.



“We featured the NV8144 at the BIRTV 2012 show in Beijing earlier this year, which enabled us to demonstrate first-hand the significant advantages we offer in routing technology. The NV8144 is part of our NV8500 Enterprise Class router series that boasts video/audio hybrid routing, high signal density and superior performance in a range of matrix configurations and form factors,” said Sophie Wang, president of Miranda Technologies Asia.



The NV8144 includes features including redundant power supplies, control cards and crosspoints in its 144 x 144 matrix and an 8RU frame. The router also offers integration with Kaleido-Modular multiviewers, through which multiple multiviewers behave like a single system with full layout flexibility.



