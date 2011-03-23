Beat the Traffic Marks 1 Million Downloads of Mobile App

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.: Beat the Traffic said Wednesday that its mobile apps have been downloaded more than 1 million times. The downloads comprise those for Android, iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch and Blackberry. Beat the Traffic apps provide real-time information for more than 110 major metro areas in the United States and Canada, including current real-time average speed of traffic, details of incidents causing delays, and real-time traffic camera snapshots.



“We are delighted to reach this important milestone,” BtT president and CEO, Andre Gueziec, said. “One million downloads, driven purely by word of mouth in the past 12 months, validates our approach and indicates that we’re providing a valuable service to drivers. We are gearing up for more growth, and looking forward to upcoming releases of exciting new features and recommendations that will help everyone Beat the Traffic.”



Each platform offers an ad-supported, full-featured free version of the app, and an upgrade from $4 or $5. Blackberry and iOS users can personalize the app with alerts, travel-time forecasts and more with a $20-a-year plan.