BBC Studios Deployed NEP Trucks for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Coverage

LONDON—NEP has announced that it worked with BBC Studios Events on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, providing facilities for the host broadcasts operation.

NEP said that it delivered the outside broadcast services across five separate events, including the BBC Platinum Jubilee Concert and Pageant.

The NEP outside broadcast trucks used in the event included Venus, Sargasso, and Voyager. They provided coverage with a range of cameras.

The BBC was the host broadcaster. NEP operations for the BBC were overseen by project manager Richard Lancaster.

It was “an honor for NEP and the entire team to be entrusted with the broadcast technical facilitation of such a momentous occasion by our partners at the BBC Studios,” said Simon Moorhead, managing director, NEP UK Broadcast Services.

The bank holiday weekend started with the Queen’s birthday parade on Thursday, followed by the lighting of the Jubilee beacons. Saturday hosted the centerpiece event of the weekend - the BBC Platinum Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace.

Collaborating with BBC Events, BT Broadcast & Media delivered host connectivity.

NEP Connect provided camera crew and connectivity to BBC Studios Kids & Family for live inserts into CBBC Mash-Up and Blue Peter with presenters and Stanley the iconic puppet monster interviewing all the guest artists backstage at the concert.

Creative Technology provided the technical delivery of the Buckingham Palace projections and main stage LED screens for the celebrations. Custom graphics displayed across the screens by NorthHouse Creative, with camera imagery provided by NEP for the broadcast production. The LED screens were also used for the Trooping of the Color on Thursday, the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s on Friday and the pageant on Sunday.

The weekend was rounded off by the Jubilee pageant on Sunday afternoon. NEP provided the broadcast coverage from the show.