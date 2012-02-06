Band Pro East Moves to New Offices



NEW YORK: Band Pro East, the New York branch of Band Pro Film & Digital, Inc., has moved their offices from the far west side of Manhattan to a new location in the heart of New York City's Photo, Publishing, Advertising, and Multimedia District. The new office is located on the 11th floor of 1115 Broadway, between W. 24th Street and W. 25th Street, across from Madison Square Park.



"We are now in the heart of Manhattan and in a great neighborhood,” said Band Pro East Marketing Development & Sales Manager, John Fishburn. “Located a short two-minute walk to the Subway, a five-minute walk to the PATH train, and within walking distance of Penn Station New York, this new locale provides quick access for all. We are very pleased with the opportunity this will provide to serve our current and new customer base, both local and out-of-town visitors."



The office includes a showroom with space for Band Pro's signature one-on-one customer training and product orientations, a conference area, a seminar room, and an espresso/cappuccino bar. "I think the style of this office is so conducive to customer meetings and trainings," said Dawn Terranova, Account Executive, Sony Electronics. "John has really made a home here already, and I know I'm going to enjoy working with him in this new atmosphere."



"We are showing our commitment to the New York and East Coast production community with this move," Fishburn adds. "The new office is better situated to be within reach of our customers and the large seminar space will allow us to continue our tradition of educating our customers about the latest equipment and best practices in digital cinematography."



Band Pro Film & Digital also has offices in Burbank, Calif.; Munich, Germany; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

