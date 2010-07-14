Balmer to address 2011 CES



The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) recently announced Steve Ballmer will kickoff the 2011 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The Microsoft CEO will deliver the pre-show keynote speech.



Known as a powerhouse of technology, Microsoft has been a featured CES participant in the past. The company has used previous CES addresses to announce major product releases including Xbox, their Sync technology venture with Ford and Windows Vista.



The forthcoming show will feature 2,500 companies representing 15 product categories including automotive electronics, connected home technologies, digital imaging, electronic gaming and more.



Additional CES speakers will be announced in the coming months. The 2011 International CES will run January 6-9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



