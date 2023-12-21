Bally Sports Keeps NHL Rights for this Season

Diamond Sports Group and the NHL have reached an agreement to keep games for 11 NHL teams on Bally Sports regional sports networks through the end of this season.

The agreement was filed in bankruptcy court and is subject to court approval.

The Associated Press is reporting that the local rights for those 11 franchises will revert back to the NHL at the end of this season.

Diamond also reached a deal for the NBA for games to remain on Bally Sports for this season in November, the AP said.