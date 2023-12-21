Bally Sports Keeps NHL Rights for this Season
The agreement will keep broadcasts for 11 NHL teams on the local Bally Sports regional sports networks; after this season the rights revert to the NHL
Diamond Sports Group and the NHL have reached an agreement to keep games for 11 NHL teams on Bally Sports regional sports networks through the end of this season.
The agreement was filed in bankruptcy court and is subject to court approval.
The Associated Press is reporting that the local rights for those 11 franchises will revert back to the NHL at the end of this season.
Diamond also reached a deal for the NBA for games to remain on Bally Sports for this season in November, the AP said.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.