Azden Introduces Dual-Channel Wireless Mic Receiver

ARLINGTON, N.J.—Azden's new WR32-PRO dual channel VHF wireless microphone receiver works with any combination of the company¹s WM-PRO bodypack or handheld transmitters to allow recording from two microphones simultaneously. It has a very compact footprint and is designed for all professional audio/video applications requiring wireless mic capability.



The WR32-PRO is easily attached to most video cameras via a supplied shoe-mount or with locking adhesive strips. The transmitter features separate power switches with LED status indicators for each channel, a supplied stereo mini-plug cable for connecting with DSLR and video cameras, high-gain telescoping antennas, headphone jack and more.