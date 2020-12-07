AWS Cloud Tech to Power MGM Media Supply Chain

SEATTLE—Amazon Web Services has reached a multi-year deal with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) that will power MGM’s media supply chain with AWS cloud technology to help distribute its TV and film content across multiple platforms.

The new MGM media supply chain will use AWS compute, serverless, storage, machine learning and media services. MGM will build a data lake on AWS using Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) to provide up-to-date content rights and ownership information and connect to a microservices architecture that will simplify and automate workflows and processes throughout the media supply chain.

AWS Elemental MediaConvert will be used by MGM to automate the processes for preparing and delivering MGM content, optimizing video for viewing on any screen, per AWS. The AWS Lambda serverless compute and AWS container services, meanwhile, will assist with the transfer, process and packaging of video for all media channels on demand. Amazon S3, Amazon S3 Glacier and Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive are set to provide MGM with secure content and data storage and archiving.

There will also be the addition of Amazon Rekognition, a machine learning technology that can analyze content, as well as create and tag specific video frames with metadata.

MGM is also slated to use AWS analytics services like Amazon EMR and machine learning service Amazon SageMaker to predict content viewing and sales trends.

“Our new cloud-based media supply chain will give us increased visibility into owned content, the ability to better inform our sales teams and faster processing of licensing deal that will help us deliver more content experiences to viewers and grow new revenue opportunities,” said Doug Rousso, executive vice president and chief technology officer, MGM.