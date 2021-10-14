AVIWEST Launches PRO460 5G Transmitter for Live Remote Production

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France—AVIWEST has unveiled its new PRO460, which the company is billing as the next evolution of its flagship PRO bonded cellular transmitter series for remote and at-home video production over 5G network.

The AVIWEST PRO460 is designed to address the challenges that broadcasters face in expanding their remote production for live events, including sports, entertainment, concerts, and interactive TV shows.

Available in a compact form factor suitable for backpack or V-Mount/G-mount camera mounting, the PRO460 supports 4K UHD and multicamera workflows for up to four high-resolution, fully frame-synced feeds, delivering outstanding-quality video and high performance, the company reported.

"The PRO460 is a must-have solution for facilitating live remote production with the potential for greater mobility, productivity, premium quality, and massive savings in operational and capital expenses," said Samuel Fleischhacker, senior product manager at AVIWEST. "Covering more events with simplified logistics and minimal on-site staff requirements is now a reality with our new PRO460."

The PRO460 supports wireless frame-accurate synchronization and video transmission of multiple cameras to ensure seamless switching in the studio while a high-definition video return (up to 1080p50/60) is available for confidence monitoring or teleprompting, the company said.

The solution also offers support for full-duplex intercoms to optimize communication between field crews and studio operators, and innovative data bridging for remote camera control, tally light management, or control of any IP connected device during a live event.

Housing six globally compliant 5G modems and incorporating patented, high-efficiency custom antennas to ensure high-speed transmission, the PRO460 provides robust, error-free transmission over any network (i.e., cellular, satellite, IP leased line, or the public internet), ensuring low end-to-end latency, down to 0.5 seconds, thanks to AVIWEST's two-time Emmy Award-winning SST (Safe Stream Transport) technology, the company said.

SST combines advanced network aggregation, adaptive packet retransmission, and Forward Error Correction techniques to enable high network throughput and maximize quality of service.

In addition, the PRO460 supports the latest generation of H.265/HEVC and the proven H.264/AVC compression standards to accommodate new and existing infrastructures ensuring high-quality video and high performance, with up to 4Kp60 combined with eight audio channels for high-end productions.

AVIWEST's PRO460 will be showcased at the 2021 IBC Show from Dec. 3-6 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center, on Booth 1.D69.